The Atavist Magazine, No. 115

Jordan Michael Smith is a journalist, ghostwriter, and speechwriter. He is the author of Humanity: How Jimmy Carter Lost an Election and Transformed the Post-Presidency. Listen to him discuss “The Snitch” on the Creative Nonfiction podcast.



Editor: Jonah Ogles

Art Director: Ed Johnson

Copy Editor: Sean Cooper

Fact Checker: Kate Wheeling

Illustrator: Zoë van Dijk



Published in May 2021.

CHAPTER 1

Carle Schlaff wanted more out of his job. As an FBI agent, he’d spent more than ten years working low-level drug cases in the bureau’s Denver office. He eventually moved up to investigating organized crime—only to be transferred to the violent-crimes squad and made the liaison to a low-security prison called Englewood, in Littleton, Colorado. It was the sort of job that was good for a rookie, not a veteran. “I was kinda pissed,” Schlaff said.

Schlaff was 42, with two kids, an easy smile, and an unpretentious manner. He was the type of FBI agent who read crime novels in his spare time. He’d grown up watching Hawaii Five-0. He wanted to take down mob bosses, catch serial killers, expose international drug cartels.

In August 2002, Schlaff’s luck changed: He learned that a prisoner at Englewood named Scott Kimball knew about a murder plot. Schlaff and a colleague met with Kimball in a small interview room at the prison. Kimball was 36 at the time, a weathered, stocky man who wore a goatee and had a long scar in the center of his forehead. He shared a cell with Steve Ennis, a young drug dealer. Kimball claimed that Ennis had talked about recruiting someone to kill witnesses preparing to testify against him.

“I would be willing to do some undercover work for you guys,” Kimball told Schlaff and his colleague.

If the offer seemed blunt, it was because Kimball already knew how the FBI operated. After being arrested for check fraud in Alaska in 2001, he told authorities that his cellmate, Arnold Wesley Flowers, planned to order the murders of a federal judge and a prosecutor, along with a witness in the case against him. (Flowers was facing fraud charges of his own, according to court records.) The FBI worked with Kimball and an undercover agent to record Flowers organizing the hits with help from his girlfriend. In March 2002, the couple were charged with murder for hire, witness tampering, and attempting to murder federal officials.

There was more: Kimball told the FBI that another Alaska prisoner, Jeremiah Jones, had bragged about murdering Tom Wales, a prominent assistant U.S. attorney shot to death through a window of his Seattle home in October 2001. While it investigated the matter, out of concern for his safety, the FBI transferred Kimball to his native Colorado in April 2002. Now, at Englewood, it seemed that Kimball had yet more valuable intelligence to offer.

Before Schlaff went chasing Kimball’s story, though, he wanted to know what type of person he was dealing with. He didn’t mind so much if someone had committed nonviolent crimes, but he didn’t want to work with an informant who could be easily discredited. “What’s the worst thing you’ve ever done?” Schlaff asked Kimball.

Kimball admitted that in addition to his crimes in Alaska, he’d committed fraud in Montana and served time there. He excelled at check forgery, Kimball said, but he wanted to go straight. It sounded plausible to Schlaff, who’d reviewed Kimball’s record—he didn’t have any convictions for violent crimes—and had checked for outstanding warrants.

Schlaff scribbled down on a notepad what Kimball told him. After leaving Englewood that day, he made contact with the Drug Enforcement Agency and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which were both working the Ennis case. Kimball was soon reactivated as an informant, with Schlaff as his handler. Their goal was to foil the alleged murder plot, and charge Ennis for orchestrating it.

All the pieces were falling into place: This was exactly the kind of case Schlaff had been craving.

There were other allegations against Kimball, far more unsettling ones.

It takes a thief to catch a thief, as Schlaff likes to say—that’s the logic behind using jailhouse snitches. In the United States, the practice has a history as troubling as it is long. Incentivized by the promise of reduced sentences, better prison conditions, and financial compensation, criminal informants sometimes offer cops and prosecutors bad information, which can lead to wrongful convictions and other miscarriages of justice. And too often, authorities treat informants as if their lives matter less than the work of law enforcement.

In recent years, there have been efforts to reform the way authorities handle informants. But back when Kimball started working with the FBI, there was less communication among law enforcement agencies and relatively minimal scrutiny of an informant’s history. It was easy to miss the kind of facts from a person’s past that might have made authorities think twice before using them as an informant.

Born in Boulder in 1966, Kimball was ten when his parents divorced, after his mother came out as gay. Around that time, according to Kimball and his brother, a neighbor began molesting them. Kimball told me the abuse continued until he was in his teens. The neighbor was ultimately sentenced to seven years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor. According to people who knew him as a young man, Kimball seemed haunted by his past. He once tried to end his life but only managed to wound himself—the source of the scar on his forehead.

By early adulthood, Kimball had a long rap sheet. In 1988, he received his first felony conviction for passing bad checks. In another instance, he was charged with running an illegal outfitting business in Montana, helping out-of-staters hunt elk, bear, moose, and deer. Kimball continued to commit nonviolent offenses, the kind that Schlaff later saw on his criminal record. There were other allegations against Kimball, far more unsettling ones, but due to a series of decisions made by law enforcement, finding them would have required some digging.

In June 1993, Kimball married a woman named Larissa Mineer. They moved to Spokane, Washington, and had two sons. Though they divorced in 1997, they maintained a relationship until December 1999, when, Mineer alleged, Kimball raped her at gunpoint. Kimball claimed he hadn’t harmed or threatened Mineer—according to a police report, he said that his ex was trying to sway a custody dispute over their sons in her favor. After Mineer failed a polygraph, the police decided not to file charges. (Polygraphs have been deemed unreliable by the American Psychological Association and the National Academy of Sciences, but law enforcement still use them to quickly ascertain whether someone might be telling the truth.)

In 2000, Kimball landed in prison in Montana, convicted of violating probation, which he’d been serving for a fraud offense. After a year in lockup, Kimball was transferred to a halfway house, but a month later he went on the lam. Mineer alleged that he came back to Washington, broke into her home, and then kidnapped and raped her. This time the Spokane police issued a warrant for his arrest. But when Kimball was picked up for fraud in Alaska in 2001, and then became an FBI informant, the kidnapping and assault charges went away. (The FBI said it did not request that local law enforcement drop the charges.)

As a result, when Schlaff looked up Kimball’s record, none of Mineer’s accusations were on it. The escape from the halfway house was there, but Schlaff wasn’t too worried about that—Kimball had been near the end of his sentence when he’d slipped away. Schlaff spoke to Colton Seale, an FBI special agent in Alaska, who said that Kimball had been helpful in the case against Flowers and his girlfriend. Seale, who is now retired from the FBI, told me that he has no memory of whether he knew about Kimball’s kidnapping and assault charges at the time.

At worst, Schlaff thought, he was working with a petty con artist. “He was a typical wise guy,” Schlaff told me. “He had an answer for everything.” But Kimball wasn’t a child molester or a murderer. He seemed like the type of informant who might be good before a jury.

The truth was something else entirely.

Carle Schlaff

Schlaff visited Kimball in Englewood again, and together they devised a plan: Kimball would tell Steve Ennis that, once he was released from prison, he would kill the witnesses that Ennis wanted dead. The men would strategize, and once Ennis moved to carry out the murder plot, the feds would charge him. Soon Kimball reported to Schlaff that Ennis had bought the scheme and even suggested a next step: Ennis’s girlfriend would introduce Kimball to Ennis’s drug-dealing partner on the outside, who would provide him with a gun.

On December 18, 2002, Kimball left Englewood; the FBI and the Department of Justice had persuaded a judge to free him on a $10,000 unsecured bond. He would be required to appear in court, including at an eventual plea bargaining hearing, where a judge would determine his sentence for the Alaska charges. It was expected to range from six to twelve months, which he’d already served, plus a few years of parole—far less than the ten years in prison he otherwise might have served for check fraud. He was not placed on probation at the time, because individuals on federal probation can’t be FBI informants. A Montana prosecutor fought to have Kimball face charges for his escape from the halfway house, but the FBI said it needed him free so he could help the bureau.

Kimball moved in with his mother, Barb, a life insurance agent, and her partner, Kay, in their suburban Denver home. Larissa Mineer had relocated to Colorado, and though she was afraid of her ex-husband, she still shared custody with him, so Kimball was able to see his young sons. He started flipping houses and soon set up an organic meat distributor, Rocky Mountain All Natural Beef Company, with a $15,000 investment from his mother and $50,000 from his brother, Brett.

Schlaff equipped Kimball with a cell phone and an earpiece to record conversations relevant to the Ennis investigation. He paid Kimball in cash at the men’s regular meetings. During his time working with the FBI, Kimball received a total of $50,000.

One day the two men met at a coffee shop. As Schlaff sipped his latte, he prodded Kimball for prison gossip from his Englewood contacts. “Who all is talking?” Schlaff asked. Kimball told him that a prisoner named Steve Holley, another former cellmate, was planning to escape. Holley had managed to break out once before, if briefly; chances were he’d learned from the mistakes that got him caught. Holley had nothing to do with the Ennis case, but Schlaff felt obligated to report what he knew: He called Englewood, and prison authorities put Holley in solitary confinement.

In late December 2002, Kimball phoned Ennis’s girlfriend, Jennifer Marcum. Twenty-five years old and originally from Illinois, Marcum had dropped out of high school, married and divorced, and moved to Colorado with her toddler son. Marcum had trouble supporting herself and her child on the money she earned as a fast-food worker, so she began dancing at Shotgun Willie’s, a suburban strip club. By the time Kimball called her, Marcum was desperate for a career change.

Schlaff sanctioned the first meeting between Kimball and Marcum, but Kimball soon began seeing her on his own accord. Kimball lied about himself to Marcum, telling her he owned a chain of coffee shops in Seattle. He suggested that she move there and run one of them. With her head-turning looks, he told her, she could be a great saleswoman. Marcum loved the idea. She joked about selling coffee in A cups or B cups, a reference to her breasts, which she’d augmented with implants.

Kimball eventually contacted Schlaff and asked for permission to have sex with Marcum. Schlaff said no—Marcum was a source of information, and a possible suspect, in the case the FBI was building against Ennis. “I thought it was an unusual request,” Schlaff admitted, “but since Kimball had been in custody for 14 months prior, it seemed innocent.”

On February 17, 2003, Marcum told Ennis she was meeting Kimball for dinner. When Ennis didn’t hear from her in the weeks that followed, he was confused. She’d always been so devoted, he later told authorities. He tried contacting her, but the call went to voice mail. He wrote her letters; she never responded.

According to FBI records, at one of their meetings Kimball told Schlaff that Marcum had recently called him to say that she’d taken a JetBlue flight to New York, where she sometimes danced and worked as a call girl. As far as Schlaff was concerned, there was no reason to think Kimball was lying about Marcum’s whereabouts, or about anything else.

CHAPTER 2

Lori McLeod met Scott Kimball at the Lodge Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, in early 2003. A 39-year-old single mother, McLeod worked at a salon. She’d been through two tough divorces and didn’t date much. She was too focused on her daughter, Kaysi, who at 19 struggled with a meth addiction and had already run away from home a number of times. Recently, Kaysi had taken steps to turn her life around—she was living with her mom, had gotten clean and made new friends, and was about to start a job at a Subway sandwich shop.

McLeod was playing Boston five-card poker at the casino when Kimball walked up, pushing his mother, who had multiple sclerosis, in a wheelchair. What a sweet guy, McLeod thought. Kimball moved some chairs out of the way so that Barb could play cards. Then he sat down beside McLeod and introduced himself. He was “very charming,” McLeod told me. “He was just easy to talk to, easy to be around.”

Kimball told McLeod that he was an FBI agent, a statement that neither his mother nor her partner, Kay, who’d also come to the casino, and was introduced to the table as Barb’s sister, made an effort to correct. Kimball and McLeod flirted as they played hands. Kimball talked about his sons, Cody and Justin; McLeod talked about Kaysi. As McLeod later recounted to the NBC news program Dateline, when Kimball went to use the bathroom, the dealer at the table looked at her. “Lori, give this guy your number,” the dealer said. “You’re driving him nuts.”

When Kimball returned, McLeod wrote her number on a piece of paper and slid it under his poker chips, keeping her fingers on the note. “Just so you know, this is how you can get ahold of me,” she said. “Wait—you’re not a felon or anything, are you?”

“Lori,” he replied, “you know I work for the FBI.”

They went on their first date on Valentine’s Day, three days before Kimball’s last known meeting with Jennifer Marcum. Kimball brought flowers. “I don’t want there to be any lies between us, so I need to tell you something,” he said. “Kay is not my Aunt Kay—she is my mother’s wife.” McLeod was impressed that he’d set the record straight. He seemed like a good man who had his life together. “I was a single mom at this point,” McLeod told me. “It was pretty obvious that he could afford to pay his own bills, and he was generous with me.”

McLeod and Kimball spent more and more time together after that, camping, eating at expensive restaurants, and visiting national parks. In a photo from the period, the couple are standing on a boat, and Kimball proudly holds aloft a massive fish covered in blood. He showed McLeod an FBI badge and a laptop with the bureau’s seal—both emblems were fake. He told her about the beef business he ran on the side. McLeod gushed about her new man to her family and introduced him to her daughter. “He would always bring something for Kaysi, just making sure that she felt part of everything, that she wasn’t an outsider,” McLeod told me. Kaysi liked Kimball and his two sons.

Sometimes McLeod thought Kimball looked at Kaysi strangely, almost like he was checking her out, but she tried to ignore it. Her involvement with law enforcement before meeting him was limited to two speeding tickets. Kimball’s job, working for a government agency, made him upright in McLeod’s eyes. If the FBI trusted him, why shouldn’t she?

Kimball traveled often for work and told McLeod that, for her own protection, he couldn’t say where he was going. When McLeod pressed him, Kimball said only that he was working what could be a major case—a girl named Jennifer might have been murdered.

The FBI in Seattle wondered if Kimball had made the whole thing up.

On March 10, 2003, unbeknownst to McLeod, Kimball pled guilty to the Alaska fraud charges from a courthouse in Denver. Sentencing would happen later in the year. An assistant U.S. attorney and the judge agreed to seal the records in the case because they indicated that Kimball was working with the FBI. Should knowledge of his status become public, his life could be jeopardized, as could the work of the DOJ and the FBI on important cases.

The next day, Kimball flew to Seattle to meet with Jeremiah Jones, the man he claimed had confessed to murdering an assistant U.S. attorney. The FBI’s Seattle office wanted Kimball to buy a gun from Jones, who had been released from jail since Kimball last saw him; hopefully, too, Kimball could get Jones talking about the murder. But according to an agent on the case who wished to remain anonymous, when Kimball met with Jones, he didn’t use any of the talking points the FBI had given him. What’s more, Jones spoke as though he barely knew Kimball, much less that he’d confided in him about committing a high-profile killing.

The FBI in Seattle wondered if Kimball had made the whole thing up. The office brought him in for a polygraph and asked if Jones had really admitted to the murder. Kimball said yes, but the polygraph indicated that he was lying.

The Seattle agents were enraged. The bureau had gotten Kimball transferred to Colorado, then out of Englewood on a plea deal. It had paid him thousands of dollars and helped him avoid facing other charges. One of the Seattle agents emailed Schlaff to tell him that Kimball was “untrustworthy,” according to Schlaff and another FBI employee who saw the message.

It was one thing to decide that Kimball wasn’t helpful, Schlaff thought—but putting in writing that he was unreliable posed risks to several ongoing cases. In criminal trials, defendants have the right to examine all materials generated by law enforcement. If an attorney saw the email about Kimball, investigative targets like Jeremiah Jones and Steve Ennis could use it to discredit testimony or intelligence Kimball had provided as an informant.

“What the hell are you doing?” Schlaff asked when he called the agent who sent the email. “You don’t like him, that is fine, but don’t put it in writing!”

Schlaff said he knew Kimball was legitimate. He’d met his sons and his girlfriend, Lori; he’d spoken with his mother, Barb; he’d visited him as he gutted houses. Plus, Kimball had been a good informant for the Alaska office; he had a proven track record. Still, the other agent, whose name Schlaff would not reveal in interviews, was adamant that Kimball was lying.

Schlaff was so confident in Kimball that when the two men met up a few weeks later, in April 2003, he didn’t mention the email or the failed polygraph. As far as he was concerned, they had important work to do: Kimball was scheduled to meet Jason Price, Steve Ennis’s drug-dealing partner, at an Applebee’s.

As they drove to the restaurant, Schlaff asked Kimball if he had heard from Jennifer Marcum since her trip to New York.

“I hear she’s dead,” Kimball said.

Schlaff was startled. Marcum had what he called a “high-risk lifestyle”—she often associated with drug dealers. It wouldn’t have surprised him if she got herself into some trouble. But murdered? Schlaff had a hard time believing it. He pressed Kimball for more information, but Kimball said he didn’t know any of the details.

Schlaff put Marcum out of his mind as they pulled into the Applebee’s parking lot. He ran a microphone and wires under Kimball’s shirt. Inside the restaurant, Kimball talked to Jason Price for nearly two hours. Price mentioned a new cocaine connection; Kimball said he had someone in Alaska who could move it for him. Price discussed the witnesses who were set to testify against Steve Ennis, but he didn’t suggest using violence to stop them. Still, Schlaff later said, he thought the meeting “was very fruitful.”

Bullish about the progress of the investigation, Schlaff shared what he’d learned with the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Not long after, he got word that the case was being put on hold. According to FBI documentation, there was “trouble gaining cooperation with the [U.S. Attorney’s Office] of using Kimball as a cooperating witness.” Schlaff was upset, but there wasn’t much he could do about it. Besides, his attention was suddenly needed elsewhere: Like many people working at the FBI in the years immediately after the September 11 attacks, Schlaff was being given new responsibilities in counterterrorism.

Lori McLeod

On May 28, Kimball was scheduled to fly to Anchorage to consult on the trial of Arnold Wesley Flowers. Because it was official FBI business, Schlaff offered to give him a ride to the airport. Kimball parked his Jeep Cherokee outside the bureau’s Denver office and got into Schlaff’s black SUV. As he drove, Schlaff blasted country music, which both men loved. But the mood was tense: Schlaff thought Kimball seemed distracted and nervous, almost paranoid. “Is anything wrong?” Kimball asked at one point. Schlaff found the question strange, almost like something was amiss and Kimball was probing to see what Schlaff knew.

After dropping him off, Schlaff returned to his office and ran a check on Kimball for any outstanding warrants. A new one for his arrest had been issued in Spokane; it didn’t specify the charge. Schlaff was livid—at Kimball for doing whatever he’d done in Spokane, at the agent in Seattle for saying Kimball was a liar, at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for hitting pause on the Ennis investigation.

Screw it, Schlaff thought. He decided he was done with the whole thing.

When Kimball returned to Denver the following month, Lori McLeod picked him up at the airport and they went straight to a casino. Later that night, they drove to where Kimball had left his Jeep. When Kimball got into his car and put the key in the ignition, the engine wouldn’t start. Suddenly, red and blue lights appeared around him. “Within 30 seconds, it felt like, there were cop cars everywhere,” McLeod told me.

An officer walked up to the Jeep. “Sir, is this your vehicle?” he asked. When Kimball said yes and gave his name, he was placed under arrest. McLeod was bewildered—“freaking out,” in her words.

“Calm down,” Kimball told her. “Call Carle. Tell him exactly what is going on.”

Then Kimball turned to one of the cops putting him the back of a squad car. “Call Carle Schlaff,” he said.

The cop looked Kimball in the eye and smiled. “Who do you think told us to arrest you?”

Schlaff had had Kimball’s Jeep disabled so that, when law enforcement surrounded him, he couldn’t escape. “He was being squirrely with me, so I decided to be squirrely with him,” Schlaff said. “Plus, it was good for agency relations to throw some meat to guys who have guns and cuffs but rarely get a chance to use them.”

Schlaff went to see Kimball two days later, in the Denver County jail. Kimball looked disheveled. By then, Schlaff had learned that the Spokane warrant was issued because of a minor probation violation related to Kimball registering his address. Kimball would have to go to court in Washington, but that wasn’t Schlaff’s problem. He was only at the jail, per FBI regulations, to inform Kimball that the bureau no longer needed his services. Through official channels, he’d been deactivated as an informant.

But as the two men sat across from each other in a private meeting, Kimball said something that stopped Schlaff short: Jason Price had confessed to strangling Jennifer Marcum to death.

Schlaff stepped out of the room and called Englewood to see if Marcum had recently visited Ennis—turned out, she hadn’t been to the prison since February. Next Schlaff called Suzanne Halonen, the DEA agent working the stalled Ennis case. Halonen, who joined the agency in 1987, had spent nine months monitoring conversations between the case’s major players, particularly Price and Ennis. She came to the Denver jail, along with another DEA agent, the district attorney, and Kimball’s public defender. Everyone sat in stainless-steel chairs around a table and asked Kimball what he knew.

Kimball said that Price had shown him a picture on a laptop of Marcum’s body, naked, bound, and gagged. He claimed that Price had told him he strangled Marcum and placed her in the trunk of his Mercedes before driving to Rifle, Colorado, about 150 miles west of Denver, and stashing Marcum at the bottom of a creek. Kimball said Price later asked him to retrieve the body and cut out Marcum’s breast implants, fearing they might be traceable. (Kimball did not say whether he agreed to help Price.)

Halonen didn’t buy the story. She felt like she knew Price pretty well—she’d listened to dozens of hours of him talking—and she thought he was meek, even a wimp. “He’d had drugs stolen from him, he’d been ripped off, and he just wasn’t a violent person,” she told me. And what reason did he have to kill Marcum, who’d done nothing to cross him that Halonen knew of? The whole thing struck her as absurd.

Someone in the room asked Kimball how he knew for sure Price had killed Marcum—maybe Price had taken the picture after she died or had gotten it from someone else. Kimball explained that Price was in the picture, standing over Marcum’s body, with his reflection showing in a nearby mirror.

The law enforcement officials went into the hallway to discuss the situation. Halonen was adamant. “He’s a fucking liar,” she said. In fact, Halonen continued, she was starting to suspect that Kimball had killed Marcum.

“If Scott is the one who did it, prove it,” Schlaff told her. “I am not going to cover for him or anything like that. Just give me a motive.”

Halonen admitted that she didn’t have one. All she knew was that she found Kimball creepy and believed he was lying about Price. She pointed out that, at the very least, it seemed as if Kimball had divulged information about a purported murder as a get-out-of-jail-free card—he had a motive not to tell the truth. “It’s crazy to believe this guy,” she said. The group asked Kimball to take a polygraph, and he agreed. The test indicated that he wasn’t lying.

Soon after, various authorities gathered again for a meeting in downtown Denver. Halonen sat at one end of a conference table, Schlaff at the other. For more than an hour, they argued heatedly over whether Kimball should be reactivated as an FBI informant. Since orchestrating Kimball’s arrest, Schlaff had had a change of heart. He reasoned that Kimball’s probation violation in Spokane was small-time, certainly not the kind of thing that should stand in the way of an investigation into Marcum’s alleged murder. “Are you telling me to not use his information and use him to find a dead girl?” Schlaff asked the room. The FBI could wiretap Kimball and get Price to confess, Schlaff added.

Halonen argued that if he was released from custody, Kimball might be dangerous—did federal authorities really want to risk enabling him? But she was overruled. A judge agreed to drop the warrant for Kimball’s arrest in Washington.

On June 20, 2003, Kimball was released from jail. He told Lori McLeod that the arrest had been a ruse, part of his cover as an FBI agent. Because he was released so quickly, she had little reason to question the story. Once again Kimball began working as an informant. He wouldn’t last long.

CHAPTER 3

Schlaff planned to record a conversation in which Kimball would coax a murder confession out of Price, or at least get more details about what had happened to Marcum. But when Kimball called him, with the FBI listening, Price immediately hung up. Schlaff asked what happened. Kimball couldn’t explain why Price wouldn’t talk to him.

Without Marcum’s body, there was no homicide to investigate. She was missing, but there were some 800 active cases just like hers in Denver at the time. By tracing Marcum’s license plate number, Schlaff discovered that the Denver police had located her 1996 Saturn at the airport earlier that year and impounded it. There was no surveillance footage of the car being parked and no record of Marcum flying to New York—as Kimball once said he’d heard—or anywhere else. Schlaff had the car examined by forensics, but there was no evidence of foul play.

Marcum’s parents later told reporters that they believed their daughter might have got into trouble with drugs or been arrested, and that for some reason she didn’t, or couldn’t, contact them. In time they put up posters around Denver advertising her disappearance. Few tips came in. The search went nowhere.

The Marcums weren’t the only family at a loss for answers about a missing woman. In August 2003, Lori McLeod’s daughter, Kaysi, failed to show up for her shift at Subway. Two days passed. She wasn’t answering her phone. “I was distraught,” McLeod told me. At the time, Kimball was away on what he said was a hunting trip; when he came back, he consoled his girlfriend and said he would use his resources at the FBI to help search for Kaysi.

McLeod eventually went to the police. According to McLeod, they wouldn’t let her file a missing person report—Kaysi was over 18, and adults were allowed to go missing if they wanted to. Kimball, who stayed out of McLeod’s interactions with police, seemed to agree: He assured her that Kaysi was grown-up and self-reliant. She had run away before. She would come home when she was ready.

When McLeod talked to Kaysi’s boyfriend, he told her that Kimball had picked Kaysi up from the motel where the couple were staying the night she disappeared. He’d even paid for their room, the boyfriend said. Kimball denied the story. He told McLeod that the boyfriend was on drugs. “I was extremely confused,” McLeod later said. She thought that Kimball might be in touch with Kaysi—that he might know where she was but for some reason wouldn’t say.

Soon after, Kimball told McLeod that they should get married. He said it would make it easier for him to help find Kaysi. McLeod, dazed and depressed, wanted to keep him happy and do whatever she could for her daughter. She and Kimball married at a drive-through chapel in Las Vegas. When they returned, they visited Kimball’s mother, who was still an insurance agent. “We need to protect each other,” Kimball told McLeod. She took out a life insurance policy, with Kimball as the sole beneficiary. It was the same type of policy Kimball already had for both of his sons.

That December—as ever, without McLeod’s knowledge—Kimball appeared in court to be sentenced for his fraud conviction in Alaska. The U.S. Attorney’s Office requested the least punitive sentence. Prosecutors admitted that Kimball hadn’t exactly been a model citizen since his release from Englewood—he’d failed to check in with his probation officer, for example—but they cited his cooperation on the Ennis and Flowers cases as evidence of his value to the FBI. They also said that Carle Schlaff still believed Kimball could help the bureau solve a murder.

The judge ordered Kimball to pay a $5,000 fine and $8,287.94 in restitution to Wells Fargo, the bank he’d defrauded in Alaska. Kimball also got three years of federal probation, which ended his official work with the FBI: He could call Schlaff and volunteer information, but the FBI couldn’t direct him to do anything as a paid informant. With Kimball’s value diminished, and with no substantial developments in the Ennis case or the investigation into Marcum’s disappearance, Schlaff and Kimball fell out of touch.

after two weeks in a medically induced coma, Justin’s first words were: “Why did Dad do this to me?”

The first year of Kimball and McLeod’s marriage was difficult, and not only because Kaysi never came home. Kimball was away more often than ever, and when he was around he could be cruel. He called Justin, his elder son, “Susie” to mock his gentle personality, which Kimball considered feminine.

On July 14, 2004, Kimball and McLeod were at home with the boys. “They were out in the back digging holes in the field and just doing boy stuff,” McLeod recalled. Just after 9 p.m., Cody came inside and asked McLeod if she had any flashlights—it was getting dark, and they were trapping mice. He grabbed sodas from the fridge and went back outside. Moments later he returned, yelling: “Dad said to call 911! Justin has been hurt! Call 911!”

McLeod scrambled for the phone. “I need an ambulance!” she said to the 911 dispatcher. “My stepson has been hurt!” Cody said something about Justin’s leg. “It may be a broken leg. I don’t know!” McLeod said into the phone. Kimball carried ten-year-old Justin in his arms, screaming about his back. “Oh, my god. I think we have a back injury, too,” McLeod told the dispatcher. “We just need an ambulance!” But then Kimball ran outside to his Jeep, placed Justin in the passenger seat, and drove away. McLeod told the dispatcher they didn’t need an ambulance after all—her husband was on the way to the hospital.

McLeod and Cody followed suit. When they arrived, they found Justin on a gurney, convulsing and vomiting, with blood smeared around him. McLeod asked a nurse what happened. “The fall was really hard on his little body,” the nurse said.

McLeod was confused. Justin had fallen? From what? A car, the nurse explained. “No, no, no,” McLeod said. “He was injured at my house. He wasn’t in a vehicle.”

At that point, Kimball entered the conversation. He said that he’d been playing outside with the boys when a metal grate fell on Justin. En route to the hospital, Justin had felt the injury he’d sustained to his head—his hand traced a gaping, bleeding hole. He tried to unroll the car window to throw up but accidentally opened the door instead, which sent him falling onto the road. “I was going about 60,” Kimball said. “There is no way he is going to make it.”

Kimball was wrong—Justin did make it. And after two weeks in a medically induced coma, his first words were: “Why did Dad do this to me?”

Justin claimed that, in the backyard, Kimball had pushed the metal grate onto him. Then, Justin said, while they were riding in the Jeep, his dad had opened the passenger-side door and shoved him out. Law enforcement looked into the matter, but it was Kimball’s word against his son’s. According to McLeod and Larissa Mineer, Justin’s mother, the boy’s neurosurgeon said his injuries were affecting his memory. McLeod told me that the doctor consoled Kimball for having to hear such an awful accusation. Complicating things, the grate injury had occurred in one jurisdiction and Justin’s fall from the car had happened in another; it wasn’t clear who should take the lead on the legal front.

Ultimately, law enforcement let the matter go. “That was beyond frustrating,” Mineer said. She had no doubt that Justin was telling the truth. Mineer told me that she’d already tried in vain to strip Kimball of his parental rights. She could never win full custody, so even after Justin was hurt, she had to send the boys to their dad’s every other weekend.

While Justin was still in the hospital, Kimball’s uncle Terry had come from Alabama to help take care of Cody. Heavyset, with a bushy mustache, Terry was a Navy vet who had wandered the West working as a firefighter, groundskeeper, handyman, and construction foreman before winding up in the South. Terry arrived at Kimball’s with a tractor-trailer, two dogs, and a briefcase filled with thousands of dollars he’d withdrawn from his savings account after his divorce. He was socially awkward and a terrible houseguest. According to McLeod, he drank often and walked around naked.

One day, McLeod came home from work to find the furniture in the house rearranged. Kimball was standing in the backyard by a white leather sofa covered in a large, fresh stain of some kind.

“What the hell happened to the couch?” McLeod asked.

“One of Terry’s dogs threw up on it,” Kimball said.

“That is not dog vomit,” McLeod replied.

Maybe Terry had vomited and blamed the dog, Kimball suggested. Either way, he said, Terry was gone, and he wasn’t coming back—he’d won a small prize in the lottery and left for Mexico with a stripper. McLeod didn’t ask questions. She couldn’t imagine any woman finding Terry attractive, but she was glad he was gone.